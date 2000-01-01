Yahfilx is the premier platform for Visions and Sound WE can believe in. Who is 'WE'? We are those in the diaspora who have lived through unique black perspectives. Complete with Films, Documentaries, Television Shows and Reality Series, Yahflix is on track to take control of and mold our own future reality by harnessing the power of our own cultural lifestyle. Our competitors have volumes upon volumes of non-black produced IP. We have something more; the nuances adopted from living the 'black' experience. Our family-owned and operated network is 100% owned, operated and funded by a dedicated team of American Descendants of Slavery who believe in Visions and Sound production for the purposes of shifting the world paradigm. Although we don't have access to Millions of dollars of capital, we have Trillions of dollars worth of intellectual value in our wealth of stories, concepts, knowledge, experience and solutions from an organically progressive vantage point that will elevate all who experience OYah! We are OYah! Visions and Sound WE can Believe in. Who is WE? WE is us, the people taking back control of our future realities. OYah, welcome to Yahflix!

